Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh WILL NOT perform together for the grand finale tonight?

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, it is reported that Madhurima Tuli has refused to perform with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

With just hours left for the much awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, the preparations for the big night are going on in full swing. Tonight, the popular reality show will get it winner and speculations are at its peak as of now. Besides, the grand event will also feature some amazing segments and will also have the ex-contestants setting the stage on fire. And while the former contestants are busy preparing for the grand finale, here comes an interesting update about ex-lovers Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

So far, there were reports that Vishal and Madhurima will be reuniting for a sizzling performance during the grand finale. Their performance was expected to be a highlight of the night given their controversial split on the show. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the ex-lovers will not be sharing the stage tonight. As per the recent reports, Madhurima has refused to perform with Vishal during the grand finale. In the media reports also suggested that Madhurima has demanded a solo act during the finale. On the other hand, post Madhurima’s denial, Vishal will also, reportedly, give a solo performance tonight.

To recall, Vishal and Madhurima’s bitter break up grabbed the eyeballs on Bigg Boss 13 after the duo washed each other’s dirty linen on national television. However, things went out of control of Madhurima hit her ex-boyfriend with a slipper and later with a frying pan. In fact, the Chandrakanta actress was also eliminated from the show for the same.

Meanwhile, as per the recent buzz, several choreographers have made their way inside the BB house and are training the finalists for their grand performances tonight. In fact, Bigg Boss 13 will also witness host shaking a leg on his hit numbers.

Credits :Bollywood Bubble

