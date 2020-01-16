Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's nasty fight leaves #ViRima fans disgusted; Check tweets

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's recent nasty fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house has left the couple's fans upset. They have taken to Twitter to express their disgust over it.
There's drama, there's emotion, there's action, and the Bigg Boss 13 house is currently all about that last bit. There has never been a day in the BB 13 house that has gone without any contestant getting into a fight with each other. However, the two who have been constantly at loggerheads are ex flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Ever since the two got locked in the house together, they have been consistently fighting and hurling abuses at each other. 

However, things went extremely ugly in the recent episode as the former lovers again entered into a nasty fight. All this happened when Madhurima teased Vishal and called him 'Behenji’. This angered the latter and he asked her to stop using such words for him. But, she does not pay heed and continues doing so. Thus, Vishal throws water on her, which in turn infuriates her, and she retaliates by splashing water at him back . This water drama continues even after Bigg Boss's warning. But, if you thought it would stop there, then no. It suddenly turns violent goes on to hit Vishal with a frying pan.Yes, out of rage, Madhu hits Vishal agressively with a pan until it breaks.  

This ugly pan drama has left everyone fuming and they cannot digest the level the violence that has been going in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans of the ex couple are also disgusted and extremely disappointed wit their behaviour. Though many feel that Vishal was wrong too, Twitterverse is mostly upset with Madhu's hitting action and have lashed out at her. 

Check out how ViRima's fans reacted to their ugly fight: 

Meanwhile, Vishal and Madhurima had been sent to jail by the Bigg Boss and have been punished to stay there until the next ordersWhat are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Madhurima should be evicted or her actions? Who do you think was wrong. Vishal or Madhurima? Let us know in the comment section below. 

