Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's nasty fight leaves #ViRima fans disgusted; Check tweets

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's recent nasty fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house has left the couple's fans upset. They have taken to Twitter to express their disgust over it.

There's drama, there's emotion, there's action, and the Bigg Boss 13 house is currently all about that last bit. There has never been a day in the BB 13 house that has gone without any contestant getting into a fight with each other. However, the two who have been constantly at loggerheads are ex flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Ever since the two got locked in the house together, they have been consistently fighting and hurling abuses at each other.

However, things went extremely ugly in the recent episode as the former lovers again entered into a nasty fight. All this happened when Madhurima teased Vishal and called him 'Behenji’. This angered the latter and he asked her to stop using such words for him. But, she does not pay heed and continues doing so. Thus, Vishal throws water on her, which in turn infuriates her, and she retaliates by splashing water at him back . This water drama continues even after Bigg Boss's warning. But, if you thought it would stop there, then no. It suddenly turns violent goes on to hit Vishal with a frying pan.Yes, out of rage, Madhu hits Vishal agressively with a pan until it breaks.

This ugly pan drama has left everyone fuming and they cannot digest the level the violence that has been going in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans of the ex couple are also disgusted and extremely disappointed wit their behaviour. Though many feel that Vishal was wrong too, Twitterverse is mostly upset with Madhu's hitting action and have lashed out at her.

Check out how ViRima's fans reacted to their ugly fight:

Yesterday felt hilarious abt #ViRima fyt.. But today felt bad fr #VishalAadityaSigh

Worst thing is #MadhurimaTuli has no regrets abt she hitting vishal.. Strange..really sad #BiggBos13 #BB13 — Elixir (@elixiron123) January 15, 2020

I want #VishalAdityaSingh to never meet #MadhurimaTuli after this show.

Its about self-respect. Madhurima is really dangerous ! She really has behavioral issues. #BiggBoss13 — (@parashikha) January 15, 2020

First time in #BB13 I liked #ParasChabra

Neeji mamlame khoon bhi karegi kya that's was right#MadhurimaTuli should get eliminate for what she has done today

After doing all that she is not every saying sorry jarasa bhi regret nahi hein#ShowStopperAsim #AsimRaiz — Hawkeye (@Hawkeye60073789) January 15, 2020

#MadhurimaTuli is a psycho...ilaj krao koi iska #VishalAadityaSigh — Swati Dhiman (@SwatiDhiman12) January 15, 2020 #MadhurimaTuli deserves to be out of this house. Whatever she did was morally wrong.. what if #VishalAdityaSingh slapped her to answer her physically abuse? Would she have taken it? Would #BiggBoss13 take it? Would the people outside taken it? No, she HAS to ne out. #BB13 — . (@LegitAsimFan) January 15, 2020

I Feel sad for #VishalAadityaSigh he is really good human being. #MadhurimaTuli is disgusting and I don't know why #ShehaazGill is taking her side?? No one deserves what Happened with Vishal. — Sunny Rana (@SunnyRa89888341) January 15, 2020

If #MadhurimaTuli can do this in front all cameras socho wt she can do in a closed room

Definitely she will kill #VishalAdityaSingh

She is a shirt tempered psycho women#ShowStopperAsim#AsimRaiz — Hawkeye (@Hawkeye60073789) January 15, 2020

I really salute #VishalAadityaSigh for his patience. Btw, he deserves to stay in this house. Because, he is ENTERTAINING Not like this psycho #MadhurimaTuli , who just know to do senseless fights. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss — Asim Riaz ka Fan (@AsimRiaz_Ka_Fan) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Vishal and Madhurima had been sent to jail by the Bigg Boss and have been punished to stay there until the next ordersWhat are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Madhurima should be evicted or her actions? Who do you think was wrong. Vishal or Madhurima? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai sacrifices her cup of tea for Sidharth Shukla and fans are in awe



Credits :Twitter

Read More