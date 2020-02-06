Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli calls off her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh; Says 'I am done with him'

Bigg Boss 13 ex - contestant Madhurima Tuli has called off her relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh saying that she is done with him. She also said that his provocation led to her elimination from the house.

The much – loved reality show Bigg Boss 13 is almost on the verge of reaching its grand finale but the gossips and controversies revolving around the housemates are still topics of hot debate on social media. Vishal Aditya Singh is the latest housemate to be evicted from the house. Vishal and his ladylove Madhurima Tuli grabbed headlines when the latter hit him with a frying pan after a fun banter turned ugly leading to a fight between the two of them.

Madhurima was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house because of the same. Recently in an interview, the Baby actress has opened up on Vishal’s eviction and her equation with him. On being asked whether they will reconcile their differences, Madhurima refused to answer the same saying that she is done with Vishal and the relationship is over from her side. She further said that she was real with him and wanted to be with him but he kept provoking her.

Madhurima admits that Vishal’s provocation made her do something that eventually got her out of the show. She further states that Vishal is not meant for her and that she does not want to be with a person who cannot see her happy and do well in life. Talking about Vishal, the actor often talked about clearing things with Madhurima once he is out of the show. Now it seems like Madhurima is in no mood to reconcile with Vishal or rekindle her relationship with him on any grounds.

Credits :Times of India

