Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli OPENS UP about Bigg Boss being biased towards Sidharth Shukla

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli had grabbed headlines when she hit her ex-boyfriend and former contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

The most-talked about show, Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end this week. With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13 winner to be announced, fans are already voting and urging people to vote for their favourite contestant. From Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's friendship, this season saw everything to an extent. Former contestant Madhurima Tuli had grabbed headlines when she hit her ex-boyfriend and former contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan after a fun banter that turned ugly leading to a fight between the two of them.

In a recent interaction with the media, Madhurima was asked about Bigg Boss being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. The TV actress was also asked about Asim's game. This is what Madhurima said. "Asim's game is going correct. He is doing good. Being a non-known face, non-actor, he is playing very well. That is why he has reached till the finale and I am sure he will reach the top 3 too." On Bigg Boss being biased towards Sidharth, the actress said, "When Sidharth and Asim get physical, Bigg Boss tells them both to maintain a distance while talking. Both of them are given a warning and not only Asim."

Check out Madhurima Tuli's video here:

On Sidharth not being evicted for getting violent, Madhurima said, "This is because he has only pushed Asim and not hit him." Talking about using abusive languages, she further said, "Even Vishal has used that. The rest you will have to ask the makers about it or when Sidharth comes out you all should ask him."

On the work front, Madhurima Tuli has apparently been roped in for Yash Patnaik's upcoming show. We're talking about Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha starrer show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. As per reports in a leading entertainment portal, makers have roped in the Chandrakanta actress for the thriller. Reportedly, Madhu will play a pivotal role in IMMJ 2.

