Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli on Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz’s ugly fight: Both are not ready to accept defeat

After Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz got into a spat on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Madhurima Tuli reacted to their fight and stated that both are highly competitive and not willing to accept defeat.

The viewers of Bigg Boss 13 witnessed another nasty fight of the season lately after Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz locked horns during the BB Elite Club task. What started off as a normal argument took a nasty turn after Asim threatened Sidharth about gouging out his eyes. This isn’t all. The preview of the next episode also gave a glimpse of a nasty fight between the two following which both Asim and Sidharth were called in the confession room.

Undoubtedly, everyone has their share of opinion about this ugly spat between the two strongest contestants. However, former contestant Madhurima Tuli gave a completely different perspective of this brawl. The actress feels despite coming to blows quite often inside the BB house, Sidharth and Asim will turn out to be great friends post the show. In fact, Madhurima also stated that both Asim and Sidharth are highly competitive in nature and refuse to accept defeat. She wrote, “No matter how much ever they fight inside the house, I have a gut feeling they will make great friends when they come out. Both are very competitive and aren't ready to accept a defeat! It’s just my opinion though #SidharthShukIa #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV.”

No matter how much ever they fight inside the house, I have a gut feeling they will make great friends when they come out. Both are very competitive and aren't ready to accept a defeat! Its just my opinion though #SidharthShukIa #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV — Madhurima Tuli (@ItsMadhurima19) January 20, 2020

To recall, Madhurima was ousted from Bigg Boss 13 post her violent fracas with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh on the show. Things turned worse for the Chandrakanta actress after she hit Vishal with a frying pan because of which the ex-couple was jailed in the house. Not only did Madhurima receive criticism for her actions, but she was also eliminated from the popular reality show this weekend. But talking about her opinion about Sidharth and Asim, do you think the two can be friends after BB13? Share your views in the comment section below.

