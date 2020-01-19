Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's brother thanks Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for supporting her over Vishal

Madhurima Tuli's brother took to Twitter to praise Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for supporting his sister over Vishal Aditya Singh. Here's what he said.

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw asking Madhurima Tuli to leave the house after the frying pan incident that happened between her and Vishal Aditya Singh. Salman was utterly upset with Madhurima's behaviour of hitting her ex-beau aggressively with the pan an bashed her for the same. However, he also schooled Vishal for purposely poking her and pressing her buttons to turn violent. While most of the housemates were against Madhurima, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill stood by Madhurima and backed her. While Sidharth was shocked after her eviction, Shehnaaz seemed extremely disheartened. Both were adamant that it was not only the Chandrakanta actress's fault, but the actor also instigated him to show her aggressive side.

Now, after Madhurima's not-so shocking eviction, her brother, Shrikant Tuli has expressed her gratitude towards Sidharth and Shehnaaz for supporting her sister even when she was not there and taking stand for the right. He took to Twitter and mentioned that he may have misjudged Sidharth previously, but he has a heart of gold. He further mentioned that he now understands what provoking means when it happened to his sister. Sid and Sana took stand took stand for Madhu, when nobody else did.

I might have judged #SidharthShukIa wrong earlier. He is really a man with golden heart. Now I understand wat poking really means when it happened to my own. Sid & Sana took stand when noone did. Full support to them #SidHearts #Madhurima #MadhurimaTuli #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar https://t.co/psUPmh7w9V — Shrikant Tuli (@shrikanttuli) January 18, 2020

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli REACTS on her ‘frying pan’ episode with Vishal Aditya Singh; Sidharth &

Not only this, even host Salman Khan spoke nicely to the actress and understood her point. He explained her that this step can mar her career that she has built with so much efforts. Shrikant acknowledged Salman's concern and thanked him for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Vishal was also equally at fault? Let us know in the comment section below.

Oh yes.. She is stronger than I thought..! Even Salman sir supported her today which he never does on any violent act! #MadhurimaTuli #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman https://t.co/qEJCrZa0up — Shrikant Tuli (@shrikanttuli) January 18, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More