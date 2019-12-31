Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima & Vishal Singh's sizzling dance will remind you of their Nach Baliye's performances

Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh reminded us of their Nach Baliye 9 performances as they danced to Dil Diya Gallan on BB.

Much to everyone's surprise, after fighting non stop during their stint dance reality show Nach Baliye, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal buried their hatchet and rekindled their romance in Bigg Boss 13. And since the past few days, we have to say that they have been going strong and have been cordial. For the unversed, Rohit Shetty had entered the BB house to host a task and during the same, Madhurima and Vishal gave a sizzling dance performance on the song Dil Diya Gallan from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai and they reminded us of their Nach Baliye 9 performances.

They looked confident and gazed lovingly at each other as they danced. The video was shared by a fan page and they captioned the same as, “DIL DIYAN GALLAN @madhurimatuli @vishalsingh713 #madhurimatuli #vishaladityasingh #virima #biggboss13 #nachbaliye9”

Check out the video right below.

A few days ago, the couple was hitting the headlines as they were getting cozy and exchanging kisses under the blanket. We also saw how Vishal wants to give their relationship a second chance. He even asked Madhurima for a live-in relationship after the show gets over. Speaking of BB 13, we recently learned that , 's beau got evicted. He re-entered the show and got eliminated again. For the unversed, the show will get over next year in February as it got a five-week extension. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

