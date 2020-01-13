Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij feels Shehnaaz Gill is being compared to Arhaan Khan; Here's Why

Mahhi Vij recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the SidNaaz love affair. Here's what she said.

Remember how TV actress Mahhi Vij opened about dreaming of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's marriage when she came to the Bigg Boss 13 house as a guest? Well, since the beginning of the show, Mahhi has been supporting friend Sidharth and Shehnaaz. From getting upset on their fights to loving their cute banter, there has been no time when Mahhi has not expressed her liking for the adorable couple. However, looks like the recent happenings in the BB 13 house has not pleased her.

After last night's dhamakedar Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Mahhi took to Twitter to express her opinions about the changing equations between SidNaaz and all that happened in the latest episode. In a series of tweets she shared her disappointment towards Shehnaaz Gill for acting up and wanting to leaving the house. The Balika Vadhu actress mentioned that she will quit watching the show if there is no love between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Further she also expressed that Shehnaaz has given a lot to the show until now, and seeing everyone turn against her now is not appealing.

I have no interest in watchin #bigboss If dr is no love between #ShehnaazGill n #SidharthaShukla she has given a lot to the show today’s episode was not appealing — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 11, 2020

In a following tweet, she also went on to say that now she feels Shehnaaz is being compared to as people are bashing her and accusing her unnecessarily. But, taking 's side, Mahhi clarified that the host was merely trying to explain Shehnaaz about her behaviour as an elder brother and she must have obeyed him. However, the beautiful actress also supported the Punjab Ki saying that if someone keeps poking her with statements that she dislikes such a reaction is natural to come.

I suddenly felt she was bng compared with arhan khan n it’s sad #bigbosss13 #ShehnaazGill — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 11, 2020

I just feel Salman is just telling her to be mature just@like a elder brother she shd listen to him n understand wt he sayin #ShehnazGill — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 12, 2020

But ya if someone keeps telling me abou something again n again I’ll also loose it #shehnaaz it’s her personality just like others do Maa behen she s doin it to herself nt others — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 12, 202

For the unversed, Salman Khan also asked Sidharth Shukla to be careful as he thinks Shehnaaz Gill has fallen in love with him. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you relate to Mahhi Vij's opinions? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Niti Taylor is all praises for Asim Riaz and Arti Singh; Here's Why

Credits :Twitter

Read More