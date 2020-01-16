Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij feels Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill look perfect together; Read Details

Mahhi Vij has recently said through the medium of a tweet that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill look perfect together. Read on to know more about the same.

We all remember how Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill broke down and created quite a ruckus when she was being tagged jealous by majority of the housemates during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode with . However, Sidharth Shukla still tried to pacify her and make her understand which literally won the hearts of millions of fans. Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's funny and cute banters are just unmissable and no one will deny this fact.

Recently, TV actress Mahhi Vij who had made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss 13 sometime back said through the medium of a tweet that Sidharth and Shehnaaz look perfect together, a fact that most of us will definitely agree with. The actress further says that the two of them always want the other one to say first. Mahhi has been quite vocal about her opinions regarding the Bigg Boss housemates and continues to express the same through social media.

#SidharthShukIa I think they both want the other person to say first #ShehnaazGill they look perfect together agreeeeee — Mahhi vij (VijMahhi) January 14, 2020

Coming back to Bigg Boss 13, the latest episode happened to be a roller coaster ride for the audiences as they witnessed a lot of drama inside the house. Madhurima and Vishal got involved in an ugly spat again post which the former ended up hitting Vishal with a frying pan. The two of them were also punished by Bigg Boss thereafter. Later on, almost everyone got emotional when Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house leaving her teary - eyed. It will be interesting to see how the other housemates will react upon seeing their family members in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

