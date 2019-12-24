Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij has THIS message for Sidharth Shukla after his fight with Shehnaaz Gill; Check it out

Here's what Mahhi Vij has to say about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's recent fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Check it out.

Equations keep changing inside the Bigg Boss 13 house with each passing day, and there's no denying to it. One day you're friends, the other day you're foes. Well, this keeps happening almost every day in the 'tedha' season. And one equation that is constantly on a turn is that of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Though the two are best of friends and can't stay without each other, every now and then we see them indulging in quarrels. It was only recently that the duo got back to each other after resolving their differences.

But, the latest promo video suggests that the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have again gotten into a fight. Yes, in the upcoming episode, we will again see them fighting as Shehnaaz will get upset with Sidharth for not living up to her expectations. She will shout at him and also tell him that she is deeply hurt. Sidharth gets annoyed of her behaviour and tells that it is going beyond the limit. Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fight has created a storm on their fans as they are upset with #SidNaaz's behaviour. Now, another fan of their's and also Sidharth's good friend, has shared a piece of mind on their constant scuffles. And it is none other than TV actress Mahhi Vij.

The actress took to her Twitter handle to share a special message for Sidharth Shukla after his fight with Shehnaaz Gill. She feels that Shehnaaz is the only loyal and real person in house for Sidharth. She wrote, "How I wish I can tel #SidharthShukla that only real person in the house is #ShehnaazGill she s the only one who is loyal to him rest everyone is wth him just to get saved from eliminations".

How I wish I can tel #SidharthShukla that only real person in the house is #ShehnaazGill she s the only one who is loyal to him rest everyone is wth him just to get saved from eliminations — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) December 24, 2019

Well, do you agree that Shehnaaz is the only loyal person for Sidharth in the BB 13 house? While many are accusing Shehnaaz of using Sidharth for the game, do you think she has some real feelings for Sid? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

