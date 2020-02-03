Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma calls Paras Chhabra her biggest competitor; Will this change their equation?

In another riveting episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma will surprise everyone after she will call her BFF Paras Chhabra her biggest competitor in the game.

After an entertaining and grilling Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 13, the popular reality show is set for another interesting episode tonight with some new guests in the house. Tonight, , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu will be entering the house to promote their upcoming movie Malang. While the housemates are excited to have them in the house, the Malang team introduced an interesting task in the game which is likely to change the dynamics in the house.

In the promo, the Malang team asked the housemates to name their biggest competitor in the house and break a skull with their name written on it. While Arti Singh called her biggest competitor, Paras Chhabra chose Arti Singh for the same. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla found his biggest competition in Paras Chhabra and broke the skull with his name. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Mahira Sharma who surprised everyone as she called Paras her biggest competitor saying his the ‘kaanta’ in her journey to victory. Her decision did come as a surprise for many as Paras and Mahira have been having each other’s back in the game from the first day. We wonder if Mahira’s revelation will change the equation between them now.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13, who have managed to cancel the majority of the task in this season, was slammed by host after the Ticket to Finale task was called off on the show. With the grand finale approaching, it will be interesting to see who all will emerge as the finalist of Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Twitter

