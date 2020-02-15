Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma is happy to get her phone back; Shares a video with Shefali Jariwala

Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 played a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She also starred in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 3.

While fans are waiting eagerly to know who will win the Bigg Boss 13 title, after coming so close to the trophy, Mahira Sharma's dream got shattered of winning the title. The actress was evicted on February 13th episode because of getting less number of votes. Vicky Kaushal, who had entered the house to promote his upcoming film Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship took leave from the housemates along with Mahira. The Masla girl was not willing to go from the house and had shed a lot of tears.

Today, a video of Mahira Sharma has gone viral on social media, in which the actress is happy to get her phone back. In the video, we can see Mahira is dressed up in a pink saree and says, "So finally kitne mahino baad mujhe phone mila (Finally after so many months I got my phone back)" and then she turns the camera towards Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is all decked up in a yellow dress and Mahira starts singing Kaanta Laga and then Shefali asks her, "How many videos will you make?" To which Mahira starts laughing and says only one.

Recently, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Paras Chhabra were shown their journey on BB13 so far. Thereafter, the viewers were shown a glimpse of the grand finale that is just a few hours away.

Talking about Mahira Sharma, not many of us know that the 'Masla' girl of Bigg Boss 13 played a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She also starred in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy show Naagin 3. Not many expected Mahira to go this far, but the actress proved everyone wrong making her way into the finale week.

