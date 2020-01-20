Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma hugs and kisses Sidharth Shukla; Paras Chhabra says 'I did not like it'

In last night's episode, Mahira Sharma was seen embracing Sidharth Shukla as he tried to console her. Later she even pecked a kiss on Sid's cheek, which left Paras Chabra getting red in jealousy. Here's what happened.

In last night's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw another avtar of Mahira Sharma. The Kundali Bhagya actress got extremely agitated and got into a verbal war with . All this happened after ex contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey blatantly said that Mahira Sharma is nothing without Paras Chhabra in the game. This left Mahira upset and she shed tears when asked her to speak up at least now. Later, Paras tried to clear the air for Mahira saying that she is not weak and people are unnecessarily assuming that I'm saving her in the game. He added that she has come all this way on her own mettle and through public voting. To which Salman tells Paras to let Mahira speak for herself as he cannot always be her mouthpiece. Rashami Desai is seen agreeing to this and repeating Salman's words.

Rashami's interference leaves Mahria infuriated as she looses her calm and gets into an ugly war of words with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. Both start pointing fingers at each other, while Mahira leaves the living area and goes to the garden area crying and sobbing bitterly. She is also seen screaming in a fit of anger, 'I hate her (referring to Rashami).' Vishal Aditya Singha and Paras Chhabra are both seen consoling her, but she doesn't pay any heed. Later, Mahira's new bestie Sidharth Shukla is seen approaching her and trying to calm her down. He embraces her and tells her let people speak as 'Logon ka kaam hai kehna.' After much explanations and Sidharth's wit, Mahira finally cheers up and smiles. She the decides to forget everything and go back inside the house.

But, while walking towards the door, Mahira runs towards Shukla and gives him a tight-tight hug, leaving Sidharth stunned. Not only this, she also sweetly plants a kiss on Sidharth's cheeks, leaving him blushing. Sidharth teases her saying, 'Thank God! Paras did not see it.' Later, Paras and Mahira are seen chatting in the restroom area, where he asks her, 'Why did you kiss and hug him?' She replies, 'Just like that, because I felt like doing it.' A jealous Paras tells her, 'I absolutely did not like it. I felt jealous.' Mahira laughs it off and they walk from toward the living area.

Later again during a conversation, Paras picks up the topic asking, 'Tell me the reason why you kissed him.' To which Mahira replied, 'Because I wanted to show to the world that even friends can do cheek kisses.' Then Paras asks for a kiss and she plants a kiss on his cheek as well.

