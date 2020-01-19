Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Mahira Sharma loses cool on Rashami Desai in front of Salman Khan; Screams 'I Hate Her'

Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai will be seen getting into a verbal war again in front of Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan. Here's what will happen.

Mahira Sharma and have never been on good terms, and the cold war between them in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been quite evident. But, in the recent family week episodes, Rashami and Mahira were seen embracing each other as Mahira's mom also advised them to sort out their differences. However, looks like the friendship drama was only for a day. As in the today's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Mahira will be seen losing her cool and lashing out at Rashami like never before.

In the promo video shared by the makers, Salman is seen interacting with the housemates and he gets to see another personality of the 22-year-old actress. In the clip we see Paras Chhabra saying, 'The housemates always call her (Mahira) as a weak contestant and say allege that she is being safe because of me. However, it is not so, as the audinece is votinga and liking her game. To which Salman is seen telling Paras that Mahira can speak for herself and take her own stand. Rashami, also agrees with Salman and tells Paras to let Mahira speak on her own. Rashami's words don't go down well with Mahira, who yells at her and says, 'It is my matter and you don't need to speak.' To which Rashami replies, 'It clearly shows that you have a problem with me. Mahira is seen shedding tears as she alleges that Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singha and Asim Riaz are the one's who have called her weak. This creates a big ruckus as Rashami and Mahira get into a verbal spat. While Rashami tries to defend herself, Mahira acuses Rashami of back-bitching about her and spreading false rumours. All this while, Salman is seen watching the cat-fight and the drama.

But, matters go out of hand as Mahira starts yelling on top of her voice and shows her aggressive side. Mahira is seen leaving the living area and going to the garden as she shouts in anger, 'Mujhe nafrat hai isse. I hate her.' This leaves everyone shocked and no one ever fathomed of Mahira bursting out so badly. Well, it would be interesting to see how Salman reacts to the Kundali Bhagya actresss's behaviour. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is wrong here, Rashami Desai or Mahira Sharma? Do you think this anger was for Rashami or for the tag of 'Weak' that Mahira has been getting since in the beginning of the 'tedha' season? Do you think Mahira Sharma overreacted? Let us know in the comment section below.

