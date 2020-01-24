Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania clears her stand on daughter’s game; Says, ‘Hina Khan misquoted me’

After Hina Khan eliminated Mahira Sharma from Elite Club Task on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s mother expresses her disappointment about the same.

It hasn’t been long when entered Bigg Boss 13 for the Elite Club Task. The diva had to finalise two contestants between , Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. While Hina had finalised Rashami and Arti for the task, she eliminated Mahira stating she hasn’t been a strong player. Hina also mentioned that even Mahira’s mother also felt that the actress is being overshadowed by Paras Chhabra and isn’t playing a strong game in the show.

Mahira was visibly upset with Hina’s decision and was even spotted shedding tears. Hina’s decision didn’t go down well with Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma as well and she claimed that she has been misquoted by Hina. During her recent interacting with Times of India, Sania stated that her daughter is a strong contender in the house. Mahira’s mother is also furious of the fact that the guests are calling her daughter weak. “What we see is 1 hour of the 24 hours spent. If someone wishes to make such statement should also check for additional footage shown on the official app and then their doubts will be cleared,” she stated.

Furthermore, Sania also clarified that she never felt Mahira wasn’t strong by Hina. She emphasised, “I was misquoted completely. I did not say I feel she is not strong, I said people say that but it should not affect her in the house and it was a taunt for Rashmi as she is the one who keeps repeating this.”

Mahira’s mother also asserted that her daughter has been a strong supporter of Paras and will continue to do so. Calling them Ram-Lakhan jodi, Sania asserted that the duo is unbreakable and unstoppable. However, she also emphasised while Mahira has been completing her duties in the house, she has also emerged as a strong contender in every task. Besides, Sania also believes that calling Mahira weak, repeatedly, are mere tactics to put her down and weaken her game.

Credits :Times Of India

