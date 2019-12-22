Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother REACTS on her daughters growing closeness with Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma recently surprised everyone as she confessed her feelings for Paras Chhabra. Now, her mother, Sania Sharma has come out in the open to share what she feels about the duo. Here's what she said.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are two friends that have stuck to each other since day one in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While their bond sent out signals of something more than friendship, Mahira kept denying about having any emotional connection with her the 'Sanskari playboy.' But, in a surprising turn, Sharma has finally confessed her fellings for Chhabra in the latest episode. Well, while this came as a shocker to many, some rejoiced as the duo finally opened up about their equation. They were seen all mushy and even planted sweet kisses on each other's cheeks.

However, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma, who has been very vocal about her daughter's game in the BB 13 house, thinks that Paras and Mahira are 'just friends'. In a conversation with Times of India, Sania declared that Mahira is not in love with Paras. Defending her daughter's statement she said that Mahira said that because she wanted Shehnaaz to stop creating a love triangle between them as it never existed. Sania said that she is well aware of her daughter's game. Shehnaaz Gill is trying to portray that there is a love triangle between Mahira, Paras and her, but Mahira wasn't liking all this and thus to stop Sana from speaking nonsense, she has done all this.

Talking about Paras and Mahira's bond, she said that they are the only genuine friends inside the house, and Sana has been trying to break their bond. She went on to say that Mahira did not really confess her feelings, but it was more of frustration from her side. She added that Mahira knows about Paras' girlfriend and affirmed that her daughter won't get into love affair as she is merely 22 years old. Mahira won't entertain Paras' feelings when she comes out of the BB 13 house, as she will come to know the efforts Paras' girlfriend (Akanksha Puri) has been putting in.

She went on to say that she wouldn't want her daughter to break someone's relationship, and she knows her daughter understands this as well. What are your thoughts on Mahira Sharma's mother's reaction? Do you think Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are faking their love for cameras? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

