Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's mother SHOCKED to hear about her eviction; Says 'Channel has denied it'

Mahira Sharma's mother has finally reacted to the news of her daughter's mid-week eviction. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz ever since the beginning. Now the show is reaching its final stage, the competition is getting bigger and better. With only a few days ahead of the grand finale, news started doing the rounds that there will be a mid-week eviction. And the contestant to bid adieu during this sudden elimination will be none other than Mahira Sharma. Well, Mahira's eviction news came as a shock to many, and now Mahira's mother has opened up about the news.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Sania Sharma said that she is utterly shocked that such news is abuzz. She revealed that when she came to know about it, she called up the channel and asked them about its truth. Not only this, she said that the channel has denied the news. In fact, the told her to send some clothes for her daughter for at least a week's time. Sania opined that she doesn't think that Mahira is coming out of the game as of now.

Further, she also discussed about Paras and Mahira's closeness, despite warnings from , Akanksha Puri and herself. She said that she has full trust in her daughter and Paras and Mahira are just good friends. She added that when her son had gone into the house of the 'connection's week', he had told her that she should be rest assured as nothing is brewing between them. She further added that he Mahira is completely focused on her career and is compteley following her idol Kareena Kapoor 's footsteps. She will get married only at the age on 32.

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Mahira Sharma will be the next contestant to get evicted after Vishal Aditya Singh? Let us know in the comments section below.

