Bigg Boss 13: Mall Task on Salman Khan’s show to take place next week? Find out

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, the makers are introducing some interesting twists in the game. From the wild card contestants, eliminations to the entry of their loved ones in the house, each day is adding new sparks in the show. Besides, there’s no end to the high voltage drama, blame games and controversies on the show. And while the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is approaching, the makers are also making plans for another gripping task.

We are talking about the Mall Task which takes place around the finale of the popular reality show. To note, the Mall Task, which takes place every season features some of the contestants (usually the finalists) of the show going out in the malls to meets their fans and experience the love coming their way from the audience. While the makers are yet to finalise the contestants of the show, they have apparently zeroed in a date for the Mall task. According to a report published in India Forums, the much awaited task will take place next week on February 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Bigg Boss 13 will witness its grand finale with on February 15 this year. As of now, the housemates are gearing up to welcome their loved ones in the house. To note, the family member or friend of the housemates will be staying with them for a week now and will be doing all the tasks with them as a jodi. With so much happening on Bigg Boss 13, who do you think will make it to the grand finale? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

