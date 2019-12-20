Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat enters the reality show; Asks fans for ideas

Popular actress Mallika Sherawat will be making a splash on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the video of herself as she headed towards the studio to shoot.

Bigg Boss season 13 has seen and has been adding many guests and wild card entrants unlike previous seasons and the same are working in favour of the show as it is one of the most-watched series right now and TRP reports are the proof. For the unversed, the series has also got an extension of five weeks with as host for the extension period as well. Speaking of the wild card contestants, many celebs such as Shefali Jariwala, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, , Hindustani Bhau. Kesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawala and Himanshi Khurana among others entered the show.

And now, we have learned the popular actress Mallika Sherawat will be making a splash on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the video of herself as she headed towards the studio to shoot. She captioned the same as, "On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas :)? @colorstv @voot #bigboss #bigboss13." In the clip, we can see Sherawat in a casual avatar. She was seen wearing a white top and denim.

In the past too, we have seen many actors gracing the Weekend ka Vaar episodes. Speaking of the show, the same started off on September 29. As per reports, the show will most likely have its finale on February 16 and not on January 12. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

