Bigg Boss 13: Manu Punjabi slams Asim Riaz for adding fuel to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight

and Sidharth Shukla’s fight on Bigg Boss 13 has bagging a lot of attention these days. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars have been arch rivals on the show and leave no chance to put the other one down. In fact, Rashami and Sidharth have fought on almost every topic in the house and their arguments know no limits. This isn’t all. Rashami was also seen digging the graves of her past with Sidharth on the show. However, things turned worse after Sidharth lost cool over Rashami for talking about their past.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz was also seen adding fuel to the fire as he was seen gossiping about Sidharth with Rashami and . In fact, he was also seen revealing everything Sidharth told about her. While Asim has been facing a lot of criticism for the same, former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi also slammed him for making things worse between Rashami and Sidharth. Expressing his anger on social media, Manu wrote, “ Kal Aisa Laga #AsimRiaz #RashmiDesai aur #SiddharthaShukla ke bich Mein fight rukwana chah raha hai was good.FIR Jaise hi #Rashmi #Arhaan #Asim Alag se baat kar rahe the tho Jo Baat unhone Ne Nahi Suni #Asim ne vo bate bhi unko Bata Di #goa Do lines yaad nhi hoti. What was that?”

Kal Aisa Laga #AsimRiaz #RashmiDesai aur #SiddharthaShukla ke bich Mein fight rukwana chah raha hai was good.FIR Jaise hi #Rashmi #Arhaan #Asim Alag se baat kar rahe the tho Jo Baat unhone Ne Nahi Suni #Asim ne vo bate bhi unko Bata Di #goa Do lines yaad nhi hoti. What was that? — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) December 31, 2019

Interestingly, Manu isn’t the only celeb who has slammed Asim for putting his nose in Rashami and Sidharth’s matter. Earlier, Sambhavna Seth, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 2, also took a jibe at Asim for intervening in the matters that doesn’t concern him. We wonder if Asim’s intervention will make things worse between Rashami and Sidharth.

