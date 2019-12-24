Bigg Boss 13: Manu Punjabi takes a jibe at Rashami Desai for digging out her past with Sidharth Shukla

As Rashami Desai is busy digging out her past with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Manu Punjabi has taken a jibe at the Uttaran actress’ new game plan.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 was high on entertainment quotient with Sidharth Shukla and ’s ugly fight becoming the highlight of the show. Both the actors were seen washing each other’s dirty linen on national television. In fact, Rashami was also criticized for bringing out her past with Sidharth on the show. This isn’t all. Host also advised the Dil Se Dil Tak actress not to discuss her past on national television and move on with life.

But looks like, Rashami didn’t pay any heed to Salman’s advice and is still busy plans to target Sidharth with her gang. In fact, she was also seen revealing the details of her last phone call with Sidharth to . Certainly, her strategy isn’t going down well with Sid’s fan army and that the actress is facing the ire on social media. And now former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi has also come out in support of Sidharth and advised Rashami not to dig out her part on national television.

In fact, he also took a jibe at Rashami’s game plan and said that the actress has lost track of fiction and reality. “Dear #BIGGBOSS13 #RashmiDesai ne itne #fiction shows kiye hai ki unko samaz nhi aa rha karna kya hai. Please help her #salmaan Start ho gai. fir #SiddarthShukla #rainbow dikhaega kuch log bolege kesa Aadmi hai,” Manu tweeted.

Dear #BIGGBOSS13 #RashmiDesai ne itne #fiction shows kiye hai ki unko samaz nhi aa rha karna kya hai.Please help her #salmaan Sir ne tho thodi der pehle Bola Ki Personal bate mat nikalo vo fir Start ho gai.fir #SiddarthShukla #rainbow dikhaega kuch log bolege kesa Aadmi hai — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) December 23, 2019

To note, Manu, who has been actively following Bigg Boss 13, had also slammed Rashami for unnecessarily poking Sidharth over his ‘aisi ladki’ statement. With Rashami facing the criticism on social media, we wonder if it will affect her journey on the popular reality show.

