Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan feel Himanshi Khurana has ruined Asim Riaz's game; Here's Why

Ex BB contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan think that Asim Riaz's game has gone for a toss after Himanshi Khurana's re-entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is one of the most favourite among the current. He is touted to be one of the strongest players of the game, and many feel that he has a high chance of taking the BB 13 trophy back home. However, some ex contestants have now started feeling his game has turned weak and the reason is Himanshi Khurana. Yes, while the Kashmiri model is grining eart to ear to have his ladylove back in the house as his 'family', former contestants Manveer Gurjar and Saba Khan think that the Pujabi model-actress' entry has only spoiled Asim's game.

Manveer and Saba, both took to their Twitter handles to share their views on Asim and Himanshi's love affair and relationship inside the house. While Manveer stated that Himanshi has totally ruined Asim's game. He added that she is merely playing with his emotions and feelings. He said that he is feeling bad for Asim as the guy seems to be madly in love. Asking the creative team as to why did they choose to send Himanshi as Asim's connection, he accused her of destroying everyone's image in the house.

This girl #HimanshiKhurran totly ruined #asim game!! She is playing with his emotions. Feeling BAD for #asim he is in love. And Creatives why did u select this Confused girl!! Image creation ki jagah apne sath sath subki destroy kar rahi hai!!#BB13 & well done #Rashmi https://t.co/uTNrh6szqa — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 31, 2020

On the other hand, Saba also took a dig at Himanshi and said that she is here just to clear her image and reputation. She stated that while doing so, she is only spoiling Asim's image. She wrote, 'Twitter pe itna pyar aur ghar ke Andar atyachar'. Saba also accused Himanshi of purposely doing things on national TV. She said that if she really cared for Asim, she should've waited for him to come out after the show. But, she is just being too selfish here.

#HimanshiKhurana was so desperate to send message to Asim through Parag earlier. Now she came back as Asim ‘ connection she is saying National TV pe ye sab nahi karna. To national Tv pe message kyun send karwaya tha. Wait kar leti Asim ke bahar ane Ka #BB13 @BiggBoss — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) January 30, 2020

She is just clearing everything for herself. N in way spoiling Asim ‘s image. Twitter pe itna pyar aur ghar ke Andar atyachar. Come on yar Dnt be so selfish. @BiggBoss #BB13 — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) January 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim's game has been hampered after Himanshi's entry? Do you think Himanshi is using Asim for fame and publicity? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Salman Khan REVEALS about Asim Riaz's girlfriend to Himanshi Khurana; Says 'I'll kick you'



Credits :Twitter

Read More