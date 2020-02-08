Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar lashes out at Asim Riaz for spoiling the show's game and environment

Bigg Boss 10's winner Manveer Gurjar recently lashed out at season 13's contestant Asim Riaz for the way he is playing the game inside the house. Read on to know more.

With just a few days left for the grand finale, the remaining contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have left no stone unturned in battling it out inside the house so as to seize their respective positions. Moreover, their families, friends, fans and well – wishers have also supported them in the outside world through the medium of numerous tweets and posts on social media. Whatever happens inside the Bigg Boss house becomes the talk of the town almost each and every day.

The series of events that happened in the latest episode did not go well with ex – contestant and season 10’s winner Manveer Gurjar. He specifically lashed out at Asim Riaz and called him mentally ill. Manveer writes, “He thinks he is controlling the game but this chuslet spoiling the game, sportsmanship & environment of #BBhouse. Manveer also goes on to call Asim the most irritating guy in the history of Bigg Boss.

Is this Guy mentally ill? He thinks he is controlling the game but this chuslet spoiling the game, sportsmanship & environment of #BBhouse #BiggBoss13 this is most Irritated guy in #BB history! https://t.co/sBImYllrqg — Manveer Gurjar (imanveergurjar) February 7, 2020

The recent immunity task held in the Bigg Boss 13 house created a lot of chaos and arguments among the housemates. Sidharth not only clashed with Asim and Rashami about their opinions regarding the non – elite member whom they wanted to save from nominations but also shocked everyone later on by saving Paras instead of Shehnaaz and Arti. Not only that, he also had a few heated arguments with Asim and the latter continuously confronted him for not saving his close friends instead of Paras. Asim was also schooled by Shehnaaz for the same and she asked him not to interfere in their matters.

