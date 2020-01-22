Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar SLAMS Asim Riaz for poking Sidharth Shukla; Says, ‘He deserves a tight Slap’

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar lashed out at Asim Riaz for poking Sidharth Shukla during their fight.

Bigg Boss 13 has been shelling out major dose of entertainment and drama with every passing day because the gharwale locked inside the house have been doing everything in their capacity to ensure that they win the show. From fighting over kitchen duties, nominations tasks and captaincy tasks, the contestants of BB13 are going all out to pin each other down in the show. Now in the latest, we all saw Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla engage in a verbal spat wherein the two were seen abusing each other and also, pushing one another.

During the Elite Member Task when had entered the house, Asim and Sidharth again got into a verbal spat so much so that Bigg Boss had to summon the two to come to the confession room and in the confession room, Sidharth Shukla was seen telling BB that he wants to hit Asim and quit the show because he is done with him. Now, both Asim and Sidharth have immense fan following and while Asim fans trend #IStandByAsim, Sid fans feel that Asim is using Sid for TRP. Now in the latest, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar took to Twitter to lash out at Asim for poking Sidharth as he wrote, “Poke Poke Poke!! Provoke Provoke Provoke!! Loud Loud Loud!! Irritated Irritated Irritated!! He deserves a tight Slap!! Do Char logo ne tareef kya kar diya!! #Asim ko lag raha hai show ye chala raha hai!! BiggBoss:- आपसे किसी ने सलाह माँगी है #StopUsingSidForTRP….”

In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss schooled Asim for disobeying the orders, and when Asim suggested that Sidharth needs to take anger management classes, Bigg Boss reprimanded him and told him nobody has asked him for his advice. Now in today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh engage in a verbal spat after Sidharth Shukla will save Arti from nominatons and when Arti will come to ask if Shehnaaz is upset, Sana will ask Arti to not interfere in her life.

