Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta lauds Asim Riaz for being thorough with his game and spirit

Vikas Gupta wrote, "there are people in the house and who wouldn’t do 1/10 of the work Asim does and 1/100th passion to win or be in the game or show. Give it where it’s due."

Bigg Boss 13 is rightly said to be one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television, and well, we have witnessed the same over the past few seasons as ever time it keeps getting bigger yet better. Now that the show is 13 seasons old, there are contestants from the previous seasons who always have their opinions to put forward, and just like the diverse people in the house, their opinions too, are of diverse nature on social media.

And well, now, expressing his opinion on a new person from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vikas Gupta, who has been one of the favourite contestants in his own season, took to Twitter to talk about Asim Riaz. Vikas made it a point to make sure he appreciates where due, and sharing another Tweet, he wrote, "there are people in the house and who wouldn’t do 1/10 of the work Asim does and 1/100th passion to win or be in the game or show. Give it where it’s due."

Check out Vikas Gupta's tweet here:

Very well put there are people in the house and who wouldn’t do 1/10 of the work Asim does and 1/100th passion to win or be in the game or show. Give it where it’s due. #bigboss13 https://t.co/QVtiZc8ioM — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 30, 2019

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets into a fight with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan over their past once again)

A couple of days back, Vikas also posted a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla, and wrote, "Thankyou for making this #lostsouls #sidharthshukla Sid you were the first person I met as I entered the #BiggBoss house & I realise it was for a reason. We all are imperfect. We gotta work at them but it’s these imperfections that make us unique. I know why you get so angry cause you feel bad as the hurt is coming from someone you cared about bhai. For a game yes but it’s how sometimes that people play it. Your getting angry I can take but your crying I don’t like. You are way more stronger than this."

Credits :Twitter

Read More