Bigg Boss 13: Mastermind Vikas Gupta lauds Mahira Sharma's mother for her sweet gesture towards housemates

Mastermind Vikas Gupta has recently posted a tweet praising Mahira's mother for her sweet gesture towards all the housemates. Read further to know more about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town ever since the beginning owing to the gossips and controversies related to the contestants. As the hosted show is just a month away from its grand finale and with this the episodes have become more and more interesting. After the comedy show task, Bigg Boss has conducted yet another interesting task for the housemates in which they will have to choose between their temptations i.e. their family members of captaincy candidature.

Among others who entered the house is Mahira Sharma’s mother. She hugged everyone including Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz and others which literally won the hearts of audiences. Mastermind Vikas Gupta who was a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house for some time as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has recently shared a tweet applauding Mahira’s mother for her sweet gesture towards all the housemates. He also praised her for hugging Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz. Vikas wished he was there to getting some love.

Check out Vikas Gupta’s latest tweet below:

So loved MahiraSharma_ Mother she had so much love to give everyone. That’s what is special about moms. Loved the way she hugged #AsimRiyaz and #ShehnaazGill I wish i was there to also get love waiting for the others to come #Biggboss13 #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/VAUYZfyC1V — Vikas Gupta (lostboy54) January 15, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Umar calls Sidharth Shukla as Asim Riaz’s ‘bada bhai’; Thanks Rashami for being his friend)

Mahira Sharma’s mother, however, had some strict advice or we can say a kind of warning for Paras Chhabra. She asked him not to kiss Mahira which she says she isn’t happy about at all. Paras completely turns mute when she also mentions about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Apart from Mahira Sharma’s mother, other people who entered the BB house include Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth’s mother, Asim Riaz’s brother and Shehnaaz Gill’s father.

Credits :Twitter

Read More