Bigg Boss 13: Mid week evictions ahead, Mahira Sharma to be evicted from the Salman Khan show?

Well, after Vishal Aditya Singh, it looks like Mahira Sharma will be bidding goodbye to the show in mid-week eviction.

Bigg Boss 13 has been keeping in the news for a long time and with the show being just a couple of days away from the finale, there's only additional reports about the show that keeps coming in. A lot is being talked about the show with all that has been happening and well, we definitely can't seem to keep up with the excitement for the finale and in tonight's episode, we will see some more drama come in when the contestants ill be showered with some hard-hitting questions.

Now, reports about a mid-week eviction have been coming in and given by the popularity trends that have been doing the rounds, it is most likely that Mahira Sharma will be making her way out of the house this week. The latest eviction from the nominated contestants including Vishal Aditya Singh, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill was none other than Vishal. With the finale just days away from now, twists and turns are sure to follow ahead.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were both questioned about their equation in the house and in fact, was also hit with some questions about and the future of their relationship. The promos are all intriguing and tonight's episode will sure give some insight to the audiences.

