Bigg Boss 13: Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin OPENS UP about link up rumours with ex co star Sidharth Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin has recently opened up about her link up rumours with former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and current Bigg Boss 13 housemate Sidharth Shukal. Here's what she said.

Dating rumours and link ups are very common in the entertainment world. Being a celebrity, your personal life is always the talk of the talk. People constantly want to know, what is happening in your personal life and who is the special one that you're hanging around with. As such, speculations around an actors love life have become a very common phenomenon. One such reel life duo, who were rumoured to be dating is popular show Dil Se Dil Tak's former co-stars Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the two were romantically linked together during the days of their show.

While both have been mum about the same for a long time, Jasmin has recently opened up about these so-called speculations. In a recent chat with IWM Buzz, the actress revealed that she denied any such news, and said said they're just friends. She said that she has been linked with so many of her other co-actors and she is absolutely unaffected by about such baseless link-up rumours. She further added that it is upsetting to see that people in this modern era, still have narrow-minded thinking. They still beleievd that a girl and boy cannot be just friends. However, their thinking doesn't bother her as she is well aware of her understating and equations with her male friends.

For the unversed, these rumours started buzzing more after Jasim's recent visit to the Bigg Boss 13 house, where she openly supported Sidharth Shukla over . The Naagin 4 actress was brutally trolled for lending her support to Shukla and was called out for her utter biasness.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Jasmin is hiding her alleged affair with Sidharth Shukla? Also, what do you think of her support to him? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

