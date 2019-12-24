Bigg Boss 13: Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin slams Rashami Desai for targeting Sidharth Shukla

As Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s fight on Bigg Boss 13 is going rife, Naagin 4 actress has expressed her opinion on their nasty argument. Here’s what she said.

and Sidharth Shukla’s nasty fight on Bigg Boss 13 doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. What started as normal argument took an ugly turn after their past was involved. While Rashami was seen provoking Sidharth in the fight, her playing the woman card also didn’t work for the actress. In fact, Rashami was also condemned by host for unnecessarily digging out the past on the show, several celebrities have been brimming with opinions on this much talked about controversy of BB13.

And the recent one to express her opinion is Naagin 4 actress Jasmin Bhasin who has come out in support of Sidharth. The actress had worked with both Sidharth in their show Dil Se Dil Tak. During her recent interview with Zoom Tv, Jasmin sang praises for Sidharth and slammed Rashami for purposely targeting him on the popular reality show. She also advised Rashami to play the game wisely.

“Sidharth can never misbehave with a woman. I have worked with him and I know the kind of person he is. Rashami often targets him in the house, which isn’t right on her part. Sidharth will not say such things for the sake of being in the show. He lost his cool because he was hurt. Rashami show play the game wisely,” Jasmin was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Rashami hasn’t paid any heed to Salman’s advice of not digging the past and is still talking about it on the show. This isn’t all. She is also making plans against Sidharth with , Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Credits :Zoom TV

