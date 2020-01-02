Bigg Boss 13: Namish Taneja calls Sidharth Shukla his favourite inmate; Asim Riaz fans hit back at Vidya actor
The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 saw many popular TV faces entering the controversial house on the eve of New Year. While celebrities came to party, it the last task of the year for the housemates. Teams were divided into two and they had to serve the guest and please them. One of the special guests was Vidya actor Namish Taneja. During the task, he called Sidharth Shukla's team selfish. He slammed the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and told him that after their work was done, neither him nor his team welcomed him to the party. He also gave a piece of mind to Rashami Desai and her team to play as a unit.
While Namish was against Sidharth in the game, after coming out of the house, tables turned. He rececntly took to his Twitter accounto share his experience inside the BB house and also named the top four contestants according to him. Namish revealed that Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Siddharth Shukla will be in the top four of this season. Later, he also went onto reveal this favorite contestant and said that he liked Sidharth Shukla the most. Taneja's tweet caught a lot of traction as people said he changed his mind within sometime, as he was supporting Rashami Desai in the house. While some called him a flipper, others said he is forced by the channel to do. Asim Riaz's fans lashed out at him and said that he lost all respect in their eyes.
It was amazing experience in big boss house to much competition but my all time favourite @sidharth_shukla sid different anergy man I think top 4 will be
(paras)@shehnaazshine @sidharth_shukla @RashmiDesai_FC deep connection for them .....
— Namish Taneja (@namishtaneja) January 1, 2020
Take a look at some angry tweets from Asim Riaz's fans:
i guess you didn't like the respect you earned yesterday congrats now you lost it !!
— maryam (@Asimfan_) January 1, 2020
Are you for real what the heck happened hero se seedha zero #AsimRiaz #JeetegaTohAsimHi
— Puja (@Puja70151769) January 1, 2020
It's ok..for ur tweet.. u hav to keep ur job on @ColorsTV ..I will still thank u for ur support 4 Asim..very few guests hav been +ve towards him in d show for obvious reasons..even big director had disappointed us..koi to wakil bnke v jaa chuka show me..stay happy
— puja prasad(@pujaprasad4) January 1, 2020
Let me get this straight dude went in #BB13 felt neglected by sid.
Called him out on it
Spend time with #AsimRiaz
Called sid "kutte"
After episode aired when everyone praised him for doing so, @ColorsTV gave him a slap on wrist so here comes an image redefining tweet for sid.
— Grrumpygal (@grrumpygal) January 1, 2020
Iitna jaldi kon flip krta hai pic.twitter.com/6zG0syd8BO
— Alisha #AsimRiaz (@Alisha_BB13) January 1, 2020
However, Namish tried to clarify his point and told that his statements are misunderstood. But, the fury among fans was not ready to settle. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
Topic was different I was just giving example in another topic but you all imagined in wrong way ... sid rashmi asim Shehnaaz paras they all are giving their best in the game .... https://t.co/l2BofFmUzN
— Namish Taneja (@namishtaneja) January 1, 2020
Namish all the time spent with rashmi Team & talked with rashmi& asim but bb shows only 3sec that too they didn't show wht they talked we can't judge a person with one tweet wht he was done & some ppl are forgetting he motivate rashmi to stay strong we don't know wht exactly conversation has happened between NamishTaneja & asim it's not Gud to troll a person it is crim to keep his opinion later he also said in another tweet that asim, rashmi, shenaz, did, paras are strong contestants y don't they talk wht happening in our country now they are talking about just a show it's hardly 3months come dude get a life we have so much to do in our life
