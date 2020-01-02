Bigg Boss 13: Namish Taneja calls Sidharth Shukla his favourite inmate; Asim Riaz fans hit back at Vidya actor

After Vidya actor Namish Taneja lent his support to Sidharth Shukla on Twitter, he had to face the wrath of Asim Riaz ' fans. Here's what happened.

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 saw many popular TV faces entering the controversial house on the eve of New Year. While celebrities came to party, it the last task of the year for the housemates. Teams were divided into two and they had to serve the guest and please them. One of the special guests was Vidya actor Namish Taneja. During the task, he called Sidharth Shukla's team selfish. He slammed the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and told him that after their work was done, neither him nor his team welcomed him to the party. He also gave a piece of mind to and her team to play as a unit.

While Namish was against Sidharth in the game, after coming out of the house, tables turned. He rececntly took to his Twitter accounto share his experience inside the BB house and also named the top four contestants according to him. Namish revealed that Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Siddharth Shukla will be in the top four of this season. Later, he also went onto reveal this favorite contestant and said that he liked Sidharth Shukla the most. Taneja's tweet caught a lot of traction as people said he changed his mind within sometime, as he was supporting Rashami Desai in the house. While some called him a flipper, others said he is forced by the channel to do. Asim Riaz's fans lashed out at him and said that he lost all respect in their eyes.

It was amazing experience in big boss house to much competition but my all time favourite @sidharth_shukla sid different anergy man I think top 4 will be

(paras)@shehnaazshine @sidharth_shukla @RashmiDesai_FC deep connection for them ..... — Namish Taneja (@namishtaneja) January 1, 2020

Take a look at some angry tweets from Asim Riaz's fans:

i guess you didn't like the respect you earned yesterday congrats now you lost it !! — maryam (@Asimfan_) January 1, 2020

Are you for real what the heck happened hero se seedha zero #AsimRiaz #JeetegaTohAsimHi — Puja (@Puja70151769) January 1, 2020

It's ok..for ur tweet.. u hav to keep ur job on @ColorsTV ..I will still thank u for ur support 4 Asim..very few guests hav been +ve towards him in d show for obvious reasons..even big director had disappointed us..koi to wakil bnke v jaa chuka show me..stay happy — puja prasad(@pujaprasad4) January 1, 2020

Let me get this straight dude went in #BB13 felt neglected by sid.

Called him out on it

Spend time with #AsimRiaz

Called sid "kutte" After episode aired when everyone praised him for doing so, @ColorsTV gave him a slap on wrist so here comes an image redefining tweet for sid. — Grrumpygal (@grrumpygal) January 1, 2020

Iitna jaldi kon flip krta hai pic.twitter.com/6zG0syd8BO — Alisha #AsimRiaz (@Alisha_BB13) January 1, 2020

However, Namish tried to clarify his point and told that his statements are misunderstood. But, the fury among fans was not ready to settle. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

