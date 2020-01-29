Bigg Boss 13: Netizens call Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s proposal stint on the show ‘fake’ and ‘dramatic’

In the last episode, Himanshi Khurana went inside the house as Asim Riaz’s connection. Seeing her, Asim couldn’t control and proposed to her but she asked for time. Netizens called their proposal stint on the show fake.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be a complete success. In last night's episode, we saw evicted contestant of the season Himanshi Khurana enter the house again as Asim Riaz’s connection. Before Himanshi had left the house, Asim and she developed a strong bond which turned into love from his side. However, at that time, Himanshi was engaged to Chow. Now, when Himanshi entered the house, she had broken up with Chow and Asim went down on one knee to profess his love for her.

While Asim and Himanshi’s fans loved the two together and trended ‘JabAsimManshiMet’, there were netizens who called out the marriage proposal stint as a drama on national TV. When Asim went down on one knee and asked Himanshi to marry him, she said she loves him. But they were also shown talking about taking time after the show. Himanshi asked Asim for time and told him to focus on the game. However, on Shehnaaz’s insistence, Himanshi too said ‘I Love You’ to Asim.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz's brother Umar: The feeling he has for Himanshi is affection, not love)

Many Twitter users called Himanshi and Asim’s love story angle on the show fake and dramatic. A user wrote, “Fake cheap drama of #Assem snake and Himanchi. I bet she is just playing and will ditch him fame matters the most.” A fan wrote, “full dramatic, no emotion here, I don't like Asim but I wish Asim will focus on his carrier because this girl here only for Asim fame not for emotion #DostoKaDostSid.”

Check it out:

TOTALLY FAKE ...KOI 10 SAAL KA PYR ITNI JALDI KAISE BHOL SKTA HAI.... VO V JISNE ITNA SUPPORT KIYA ho.... #ShehnaazGiII — SHERNI SHEHNAAZ GILL Fan (@Ree96058902) January 28, 2020

Ready hokr aayi h but fake #DostoKaDostSid — Narinder Singh (Sid) (@Narinde64003239) January 29, 2020

full dramatic, no emotion here, I don't like Asim but I wish Asim will focus on his carrier because this girl here only for Asim fame not for emotion #DostoKaDostSid — Saif Nobel (@saifnobel) January 28, 2020

Fake cheap drama of #Assem snake and Himanchi. I bet she is just playing and will ditch him fame matters the most.

#DostoKaDostSid — ) (@Simashah26) January 28, 2020

Itna v jaldi Kya Asim rukja Bhai rukja career to bana le phle 10 sal k rishta yuhi nhi Tut ta — FlipperTina Debbarma(@TinaDebbarma13) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and called mentioned that Asim’s feeling for Himanshi isn’t love but is only affection for her. Many of the viewers also have been urging Asim to focus on the game. However, now, with Himanshi in the house, we can expect a lot more drama as other connections will also be seen meddling with Asim and Himanshi’s bond. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Twitter

Read More