Bigg Boss 13: Niti Taylor is all praises for Asim Riaz and Arti Singh; Here's Why

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor recently showered love on Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. Here's Why

We've many a times seen the Bigg Boss 13 contestants turn into warriors to fight with each other. But, in an unusual side, we recently saw the housemates turn into comedians. Well, all this happened when Bigg Boss announced the 'BB Comedy Club' task. Here, all the inmates had to don the cap of a stand-up comedian and make people drool with their wit and humour. Much to everyone's surprise, they took the task sportingly and spread the magic of their hidden comic talent, like many of us did not expect. Whether it was angry young man Sidharth Shukla or crying specialist Mahira Sharma, each one of them proved that 'funny is in them.'

While many have already been lauding all the contestants for her amazing gigs, TV actress Niti Taylor had come out with her two favourites from the stand-up show. Any guesses? Well, it is none other than Kashimir model-actor Asim Riaz and Krushna Abhishek's little sister Arti Singh. Yes, Niti found Asim and Arti to be the highlights of the task. She took to Twitter to share this and mentioned that they two were the best and supremely funny. They put up an extremely hilarious show.

Check out Niti singing praises of Asim and Arti here:

Asim & Arti were the best! Genuinely funny! #BB13 — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) January 11, 2020

For the unversed, Arti took a dig at herself as said that ‘Mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta’. Not only this she also pointed out that she is playing independently by saying, “Main hoon independent Arti Singh. Har kisi ke masle mein ghusti hoon kyunki mere kambal mein koi nahin ghusta hai." On the other hand, Asim Riaz took a hilarious jibe at Paras Chhabra and dedicated an amazing rap giving a befitting reply to his insults on his financial and social status. Who do you think was the funniest among them all? Let us know in the comment section below.

