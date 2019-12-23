Bigg Boss 13: Niti Taylor is very upset, calls this season very biased and unfair

Niti Taylor took to social media, to express her opinion about the season in a series of tweets. Check out the tweets right here.

This season of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss 13, has everyone divided in their opinions about the housemates, their behaviour, and the overall approach for that matter. Time and again, friends and family members of the housemates have made it a point to talk about their opinions, and well, ardent views too, share their opinions on social media. Now, we have television actress Niti Taylor, who shared her views about Bigg Boss 13 in a series of tweets.

Right from talking about the way things happened in yesterday's episode, to mentioning the fact that it went a little overboard given that kids watch the show as well. If that is not enough, Niti also shared a couple of other tweets, and in those, she expressed her dislike for the show due to its biases and unfairness. She called it out for the same. Check out Niti Taylor's tweets right here and drop your comments in the section below:

Children also watch big boss

Kuch zyda Nahi hogayaaa #bb13 — Niti Taylor (@niti_taylor) December 21, 2019

Whatever is happening- is so wrong #bb13 — Niti Taylor (@niti_taylor) December 22, 2019

This season is super biased #unfair #bb13 very upsetting. — Niti Taylor (@niti_taylor) December 22, 2019

Whatever one person says, you can take 100 meanings of this, but when the other person says something you can’t have 100 meanings too it! Wowwww

What biaseness, it’s crazy. #bb13 — Niti Taylor (@niti_taylor) December 22, 2019

She also pointed out a rather realistic view, and wrote, "Whatever one person says, you can take 100 meanings of this, but when the other person says something you can’t have 100 meanings too it! Wowwww #BB13." Well, how many of you think what she is saying is right and the season has gone a little too far after all?

