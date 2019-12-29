Bigg Boss 13: No elimination this week; Salman Khan announces the bottom three for mid week eviction

As per latest social media buzz, there will be no eliminations in this week's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, rumours are abuzz that mid-week evictions will take place. Salman Khan has reportedly also announced the bottom three. Here's who they are.

Every Weekend all Bigg Boss fans wait for host fans to spread his magic on the stage. While Salman was no present for yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode as bhaijaan was busy celebrating his birthday, he is going to be back with a bang today. Yes, Salman will be seen hosting tonight's WKV episode, and just as we all expect it is going to full of schooling, fun and masti. But, any ardent BB fan would know that the most important element of WKV is the eliminations.

Yes, everyone eagerly waits to see who has managed to survive longer in the controversial house, and who is shown the outside door. The excitement for evictions for Bigg Boss 13 is much more as it has already been 3 months, and we still see 10 or more contestants still locked in the house. But, if you're waiting to know, who is going home this week, you're going to be a little disappointed. Latest social media buzz suggests that no evictions are going to happen this week. Yes, you read that right! No eliminations will happen today, and no contestant will leave the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta happily gives away his throne to Sidharth Shukla

But instead, there will be a sudden mid-week eviction, i.e. some housemate will leave the house suddenly next week. Well, if you're wondering who it is, the names of the bottom three contestants are also revealed. Gossip mills suggest that Salman Khan has will announce the bottom three in today's episode. And they are none other than, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and . However, they will not leave today, but sometime in the upcoming week

#Weekendkavaar #BB13 NO Eviction in Weekend ka vaar But Salman Khan Announced Bottom 3#SHEFALIBAGGA #MADHURIMATULI #Arhaankhan SALMAN said Arhaan, shefali bagga, madhurima me se Koi ek jayega in Midnight Eviction — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 28, 2019

If these rumours are to true, then it would be interesting to see, who will be the next contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Who do you think should be evicted out of the three, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli or Arhaan Khan? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla to cry while Rohit Shetty sits him down with Asim Riaz to sort things

Credits :Twitter

Read More