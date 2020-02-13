Bigg Boss 13: NOT Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill & Paras Chhabra to have their Swayamvar after Salman Khan's show?

Rumours are doing rounds that Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to find their prospective partners through a Swayamvar. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg, with only two days remaining for the grand finale. While every BB fan is eager to know who will win the trophy, they're also a little sad that they will not be able to see their favorite contestants henceforth. However, looks like there's some good news for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra fans. Since quite a few days, rumours of a Swayamar of some BB 13 housemates were doing the rounds, wherein names of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz had come up. But, latest reports suggest that not Asim, but Paras and Shehnaaz might have their own Swayamvars on national Television. Yes, you read that right!

After 's show concludes, Shehnaaz and Paras will participate in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. This reality show will start soon after BB 13, and will run for 13 weeks. Reportedly, the two will be locked inside the same house alongside six suitors each. So, Sana and Paras' are going to be held up again. While there were rumours that Sidharth Shukla will apparently host the show, new details reveal that the Balika Vadhu actor might not don the cap of the host for the show.

A source close to the show informed that popular anchor Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds for the show, during which the suitors for Shehnaz and Paras will be finalized. Aaprently, the makers have also approached Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars and BB 13 housemates and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh zero down the 12 suitors. They've spent four long months with the two, so they know them well.

In the upcoming episode of the 'tedha' show, Shehnaaz will announce about her new journey with a wedding invitation card in her hand. So, will the actually tie the knot with a Swayamvar? Or just like Rakhi Sawant and Ratan Rajput, their relationships will come to an end after the show? Only time will tell. What are your reactions on the same? Are you happy with the news? Let us know in the comment section below.

