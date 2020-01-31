Bigg Boss 13: NOT Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill was the reason behind Himanshi Khurana’s breakup; Here’s how

In a candid conversation with Kashmera Shah, Himanshi Khurana blamed Shehnaaz Gill for her breakup with boyfriend 'Chow'. Here's what she told.

Himanshi Khurana has certainly become the talk of the town, courtesy her love-affair with Asim Riaz and her big breakup. Ever since she has entered the Bigg Bosss 13 house again during the 'Connection's week', she has been seen discussing about her break up with her boyfriend 'Chow' and the struggles she faced after that. While in previous episodes she has seen spilling the beans about what happened and how it things took place, in last night's episode she was seen having an intense conversation about the same with Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah.

While on a WKV episode blatantly blamed Asim Riaz for Himanshi's breakup, the actress has a different story to tell. Himanshi revealed that it was not Asim who was the reason behind her breakup, but her foe-turned-turned Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, Himanshi blamed Shehnaaz for her split. She said that though Shehnaaz and Himanshi had a rift in the past, Chow's family was very close to Shehnaaz. Himanshi went on to reveal that Shehnaaz also had confessed that her car key would be with her and she used to drive around with Chow's brother. Shehnaaz's closeness with Chow's family did not go down well with Himanshi as Shehnaaz had defamed her mother on live chats. It was because of Shehnaaz's that Himanshi's mother's health deteriorated.

The Soch actress further revealed that she spoke about the same with Chow's family after her elimination, but they rather dragged Asim Riaz's name in between. She added that she told Chow's family that the feelings were from Asim's side and she came out with dignity. Himanshi also revealed the reason about not saying yest to Asim at the moment, because he is too excited to understand things. She told that she does not want to take decisions in a hurry and mess up things. Kashmera supported her decision.

