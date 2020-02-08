Bigg Boss 13: Not Asim Riaz, Sonal Vengurlekar ADMITS dating his brother Umar; READ DEETS

In the latest, actor Sonal Vengurlekar has admitted that she was dating Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz’s brother and not Asim.

Ever since Himanshi Khurana entered Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz’s connection, Twitterverse has been showering love on Asim and Himanshi after Asim expressed his love for her. Now, we saw that during Himanshi’s stay in the house, Asim went down on his knees to propose to her, and post that episode, when asked Asim if he has a girlfriend, Asim denied saying that he has no affair. Now, here, Salman Khan was hinting at actor Sonal Vengurlekar, because recently, she leaked Whatsapp conversations with Asim on Twitter claiming that they both were dating each other.

Now, in the latest, Sonal has claimed she has dated not Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz but his brother and surgeon Umar Riaz. In an interview, Sonal said that Asim wanted a live-in relationship with Shruti Tuli and while several reports claimed that Shruti is Asim’s girlfriend, Shruti has categorically denied being in a relationship with him. However, during the media interaction, Asim Riaz said that he broke up with a girl before entering Bigg Boss 13 and cleared everything.

In the interview, Sonal said, “I know Asim and Umar very closely. In fact Umar and I have dated in past. I met him at a party last year around March. We were in four to five months of relationship but soon I realized that I was playing a mere catalyst for Umar’s fame hence decided to part ways.” Moreover, Sonal said that although Umar is a surgeon, he always wanted to become an actor, and so, Umar used to tell Sonal to take him along to the parties so that he could build contacts in the industry. Also, Sonal claimed that Umar used to often tell her to live in together in a rented apartment as Asim wants to live along with Shruti (Tuli). Well, we are sure that once Asim is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, we will get a clear picture as to who is lying and who is telling the truth. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Telly Chakkar

