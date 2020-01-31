Bigg Boss 13: Not Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz’s brother should have gone in as his connection: Sana Khaan

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Sana Khaan, feels that instead of Himanshi Khurana, Asim’s brother, Umar should have entered the show as his connection.

Before the finale of season 13 of Bigg Boss, the makers of the show are making sure to introduce some interesting tasks and therefore, in the latest, as part of the captaincy task, we have family members and friends of the gharwale enter the house as their connection. While Kashmera Shah entered as Arti Singh’s connection, Vikas Gupta entered as Sidharth Shukla’s connection and Devoleena entered as ’s connection. Now in the latest, when Himanshi Khurana entered as Asim’s connection, Asim went down on his knees to propose to Himanshi but the latter said that they will take the next step outside the house.

In the episodes, we have seen Himanshi talk about what went wrong in her previous relationship with Chow and that how her in-laws left her alone. And in the latest promo released by the channel, we see Himanshi telling Rashami Desai that somebody close to Asim has asked her to stay quiet inside the house because she has got to know various things about the past. Now, Sana Khaan, 2nd runner up of Bigg Boss Season 6, shared a series of tweets against Himanshi Khurana as said that she is making Asim look like a fool.

Sana, who is an avid follower of the show, wrote, “Not liking wht Himanshi said 2day it’s so foolish of her 2 talk all that to Rashmi now n spoil Asim’s game n image coz her words might confuse the audience n votes. If this was her concern she shouldn’t have come inside as his connection give all kisses n later behave so pricey. Himashi came in to clear her matters n make Asim look like a fool. She is putting his votes in danger with her wrong choice of words. From the time she walked in all we hearing is about her ex, ex -in laws n wht all she went through n her health but absolutely nothing abt Asim.” Not just this, Sana went on to write that instead of Himanshi, Asim’s brother, Umar should have entered the show as his connection.

Not liking wht Himanshi said 2day it’s so foolish of her 2 talk all tht to Rashmi now n spoil Asim’s game n image coz her words might confuse the audience n votes.If this was her concern she shouldn’t have come inside as his connection gv all kisses n later behave so pricey — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

Himashi came in to clear her matters n make Asim look like a fool. She is putting his votes in danger with her wrong choice of words From the time she walked in all we hearing is about her ex,ex -in laws n wht all she went through n her health but absolutely nothing abt Asim. — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

I wish @realumarriaz had gone in as his connection he is so sorted n humble. He would have added more value to Asim n his game #AsimRiaz #biggboss13 — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) January 30, 2020

