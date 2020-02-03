Bigg Boss 13: NOT Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz is being favoured on the show; Says Deepak Thakur

Here's what ex Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur has to say about the biasness accusations against the makers of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial yet successful seasons of the show. From drama to emotions to action, 's show has given an extra dose of everything. However, ever since almost the beginning, viewers have been accusing the makers of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Well, the opinions started formulating when Bigg Boss decided to merely punish Shukla by awarding him two weeks nominations when he used physical violence, which is not allowed as per the protocols.

Ever since then, netizens including some past contestants have been saying that the channel and the makers are partial towards Sidharth Shukla. Some twitter users, also went onto claim that the makers have already made Sidharth Shukla the winner of the season and he will only take the trophy home. But, now there's an ex contestant, who is off dissenting views. According to him, not Sidharth, but makers are favouring Asim Riaz. If you're wondering who it is, well our Bihari singer Deepak Thakur.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant is an avid viewer of the show, and has been consistently sharing his views about the happenings in BB 13 house on social media. Deepak recently took to Twitter to comment on this partiality facade. He mentioned that in his opinion he feels that Asim Riaz is being favoured rather than Sidharth Shukla. Instead of Asim's brother Umar Riaz, the makers purposely decided to send Himanshi Khaurana in the house during the 'connections week' to show their love angle and romance. By this Asim is getting the footage that he wants.

Jiss Angle se hm dekh rhe h Hmko aisa lgta hai #Show me #Asim ko favour kiya ja rha h na ki #SidharthShukIa ko Uske bhai k badle #Himanshi ka show me aana aur usko pyar wale angle ka Footage dilwana, #BB13 — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) February 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Deepka's views? Also, do you think Himanshi ruined Asim's game in the BB 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai get emotional as Shehnaaz Gill leaves Salman's show?



Credits :Twitter

Read More