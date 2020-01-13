Bigg Boss 13: NOT Sidharth Shukla, Prince Narula wants either Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill to win the BB trophy

Prince Narula recently declared that he wants Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill to win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Here's what he said.

With each passing day, we're nearing to the finale of Bigg Boss 13 and the curiosity around who will bag the trophy this time has been increasing. While and Priyanka Sharma have declared their top finalists, now another ex-contestant and winner has come out to share who he thinks will take the BB 13 trophy home. Yes, we're talking about Prince Narula. The BB 9 winner has been following the 'tedha' season diligently and has revealed his favourite contestants from the show.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Prince admitted that he has been regularly following the show. He said that he is a big fan of the 's show and never tries to miss it anytime. Talking about his journey on the show almost 4 seasons back, he took back to the memory lane and mentioned that it was an extremely wonderful journey for him. When asked who is he supporting this season, he said that Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz are his favourites and he wants either of them to win the show. Yes, Prince wants Shehnaz or Asim to walk back home with the BB 13 trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij feels Shehnaaz Gill is being compared to Arhaan Khan; Here's Why

However, he said that he likes Sidharth Shukla also, but there is some reason behind favouring Shehnaz or Asim. He opined, 'Though I like Sidharth also, I want Shehnaz or Asim to win the show as they've worked extremely hard to become who they are today.' He said he related to their journey and struggles.

Previously Prince slammed Splistvilla winner Paras Chhabra for not doing anything fruitful on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Prince Narula's opinions? Who according to you should win Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother to NOT enter Salman Khan's show during the family week?

Credits :Times of India

Read More