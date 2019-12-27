Bigg Boss 13: Not Sidharth Shukla, Zareen Khan wants THIS contestant to win on Salman Khan's show

Zareen Khan, who had previously mentioned that her favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestant is Sidharth Shukla, has now changed her side. She is now supporting another popular housemate. Here's who it is.

Bigg Boss 13 has undoubtedly become the most successful seasons all time. With so many fights, drama, and emotions, the 'tedha' season has invited opinions from all over. Not only BB fans and ex contestants are expressing their opinions, even Bollywood celebrities have come out to speak on the controversial season. It was only yesterday that had come out in support of his former co-actors Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, now we have another B'town celeb to share her opinion. And it is none other than 's former co-star Zareen Khan.

Yes, the beautiful actress has again shared her views on Bigg Boss, but this time not in favour of Sidharth Shukla. It is rather for Sidharth's friend-turned-foe, Asim Riaz. Yes, Zareen wants Asim Riaz to win the show, and she expressed this opinion in a recent tweet. Zarine replied to a post regarding Asim, and wrote, 'He should win the show !' Yes, the model-turned-actress wants the Kashmiri boy to take back the BB 13 trophy home. Upon seeing Zareen support for Asim, his brother Umar Riaz, appreciated it and replied back saying, "Means a lot coming from u."

Means a lot coming from u @zareen_khan.. Inshallah! https://t.co/NePlYDvAO1 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 26, 2019

For the uninitiated, when the season started Zareen had mentioned that Sidharth Shukla is her favorite contestant on Salman Khan's show. Well, all that had happened during a question and answer session on Instagram, where fans asked Zareen who is her favourite on BB 13. Sharing a handsome looking picture of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Zareen revealed that she is all hearts for Sidharth Shukla and his game in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do think is the most deserving to win the Bigg Boss trophy this year? Also, who do you support, Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz in the game? Let us know in the comment section below.

