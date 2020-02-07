Bigg Boss 13: Panga actress Neena Gupta to grace the show with a gift of 'hugs' for host Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 will witness the entry of yet another well - known celebrity in the form of Panga actress Neena Gupta. She also bring along a special gift for host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest since the beginning and is continuing to do so even now. Just like the previous seasons, the hosted show has been attended by the likes of numerous well – known celebs this time including , Jassie Gill, , , Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, , Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and many others. Well, we now have one more guest gracing the show.

Popular actress Neena Gupta who has showcased her acting prowess in movies like Badhaai Ho, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and many others is all set to grace Bigg Boss 13. The seasoned actress has conveyed the same through the medium of an Instagram post. Not only that, Neena reveals that she has visited the parlour prior to entering the show and received hugs from each and every girl present there who have asked her to pass them on to Salman Khan.

Check out Neena Gupta’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Neena Gupta will be next seen in the Kangana Ranaut – Jassie Gill starrer Panga in which she will be portraying the role of Kangana’s mother. She is a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. Neena will also star in the upcoming sports drama ’83 helmed by Kabir Khan wherein she will be making a cameo appearance. A few days back, the actress graced The Kapil Sharma Show too where she had fun with the rest of the cast.

