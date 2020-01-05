Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra advises Mahira NOT to cook food for 'faltu log'; Targets Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz

In the latest episode, Paras Chhabra vented out his anger on Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz and Madhurima Tuli for poking Mahira Sharma over food. Here's what happened.

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar was again a roller-coster ride. While bashed housemates for their behaviour in the house, Tanhaji stars Kajol and stepped in to the controversial house to play a fun game with the housemates, after a funny session with Salman Khan on the BB 13 stage. Yes, will there was Salman's anger toward the inmates, they had a gala time with Ajay and Kajol who played an interesting game called, 'BB 13 best couple' with them. In this game, Ajay and Kajol called Paras and Mahira to say a some good qualities and some bad (which they would want to change) about each other.

Here, Mahira advises Paras that not to constantly planting a kiss on her cheeks, and asks him to change this habit as soon as possible. On the brighter side, she tells that Paras’ support for her against all the housemates makes her feel damn special. While things run smooth until now, when Paras' turn comes, things go haywire as he brings out past topics and taunts a few housemates. Talking about what he wishes to change in her, he tells, 'Mahira should stop cooking for some 'faltu log' in the house, who are not grateful to her. To which Kajol asks him to name the faltu log and he instantly utters the name of , Vishal Singh, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga. He goes onto clarify saying that, 'Mahira puts all efforts cooks for them, but they keep on targeting her. While Rashami is seen completely heartbroken with Paras' allegations, Shefali tries to interfere but Paras' shuts him down.

Well, looks like the storm between Paras and Mahira with Rashami and team will not settle down this soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

