Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma goof around in THIS video as they go on a drive; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma enjoy late night drive. Watch video!

Although the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is over but what continues to remain with the BB lovers is the memories of its contestants. Be it Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship, Rashani Desai and Sidharth’s fights, Asim Riaz and Sidharth’s hatred, BB13 was, for a reason, one of the most successful seasons of all times. Now post the saw, we were treated to photos of Asim-Rashami-Himanshi’s reunion and also photos of Arti Singh catching up with Shefali Bagga and Shefali Jariwala and today, all of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma can rejoice as the two recently met each other and went for a drive.

Thanks to social media, we got our hands on a video wherein were seen enjoying a late night drive with each other. Although Paras is currently busy with Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he decided to take out time and meet Mahira Sharma and take her for a drive. In the said video, Mahira and Paras are seen goofing around and while Mahira is seen sporting a cap, Paras, as always, rocks his spectacles look. In the video, Paras, who was quite popular for his night suits in the house can be once again seen in a night suit while Mahira is dressed in casuals.

During their stint in BB13, Mahira and Paras were romantically linked to each other, however, the two always maintained that they are good friends. For a fact, before entering BB13, Paras was dating Vighnaharta Ganesh actress Akanksha Puri. However, during the show, Paras’s growing proximity with Mahira led to his breakup with Akanksha.

Check out Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's video here:

Credits :Instagram

