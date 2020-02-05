Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra compares Mahira Sharma to Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai; Here's Why

There are only a few days left from Bigg Boss 13 to get concluded and give us the final winner. But, looks like there's still no full stop on the fights in the house. BFF's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma again got into a verbal spat in last night's episode. All this happened as Mahira decided to do Paras' breakfast duty. The latter saw it and started teasing her, which got her angry and she left the whole work and asked him to complete it himself.

This did not go down well with Paras, who woke up and started doing the duty himself. Then, Mahira barged in moving Paras aside. However, Paras was infuriated with Mahira's behaviour ans asked her to stay away saying, 'Chal nikal, chal bhak.' Paras' wordings hurt Mahira and she asks him to speak with her respectfully. She goes on to call him 'badtameez'. To which Paras replies saying that she should've thought about his finger injury before throwing tantrums. He asks her to speak softly with him and goes on to compare her with her arch-rival . This comparison angers Mahira further, who tells him to see his face in the mirror with this awful attitude. But, Paras looks upset and says that he might pamper her unlimited but she will still have a certain attitude towards him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai knew about my marriage before she entered the house: Arhaan Khan

After all this drama, Mahira returns to Paras to make peace with him and convince him. However, Paras seemed to be miffed with her and pushes her away saying that he doesn't want to speak to her anymore. He says, 'Chal nikal yahan se, baat mat kar mujhse. (Go get out of here, don't talk to me.) Now this time, he goes on to compare Mahira with Asim Riaz as he says that they both speak alike as they hail from Kashmir. While Mahira asks him to speak politely, Paras refuses to pay heed. It is here where Arti Singh, interferes betweeen the two. Paras asks Arti to tell Mahira to stay away from him. Mahira bursts into tears and Arti informs about the same to Paras. Paras ignores Mahira's cries and says, 'Let her cry. She has gotten on my nerves.'

Later, Paras approaches Mahira and keeps a mirror in front of her asking her to see her crying face in there. They again have a small spat and slap each other. However, they hug it out and Paras kisses Mahira again.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mid week evictions ahead, Mahira Sharma to be evicted from the Salman Khan show?