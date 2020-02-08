Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra enters the finale with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13: Elite Club members Sidharth Shukla, Rashami, and Asim Riaz chose to play for Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

Yesterday 's episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw the three Elite Club members Sidharth Shukla, Rashami, and Asim Riaz fight it out during the task where they have to save the contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill who have been locked in a cage. Asim chose to play for Arti, Rashami for Shehnaaz and Sidharth for Paras. Sidharth managed to win the task and unlocked Paras' cage reportedly taking him to the finale. Paras gets emotional on Sidharth's this gesture. He was heard saying to Mahira that that this was very unexpected. So are Paras, Sidharth, Asim and Rashami the top 4 contestants?

Yesterday, Bigg Boss talked to the housemates and in fact reprimanded Rashami and Asim how Bigg Boss was bias during the task earlier after all and reminds them what happened during the last task. Both Asim and Rashami put their stance forward. Today, will be seen reprimanding Asim and Paras in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. For the unversed, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaaz and Arti were to fight it out to gain immunity through the task. While Rashami was the sanchalak of the task.

She disqualified Paras and Mahira, and following that, Paras managed to get both Shehnaaz and Arti out and Asim mixed some capsules in Arti's tea to get her out for the washroom. Meanwhile, the mall task, which was reportedly supposed to happen seems to have gone for a toss. While we reported that it has been cancelled and there are fans who refuse to leave, it looks like it is not going to happen at all this season.

