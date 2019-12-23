Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra forgets to wear his wig in the house; Viral video breaks the internet

Bigg Boss 13: A video of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is doing the rounds on social media wherein the actor is spotted sans his wig. Take a look.

Ever since Paras Chhabra has re-entered the Bigg Boss 13, he has taken the show with a storm. From exposing the housemates to his growing intimacy with Mahira Sharma and his differences with Shehnaaz Gill, the handsome hunk has certainly stolen the show with his tactics. Besides, his dashing looks and swag have also won him a massive female fan following. However, Paras, often crowned as the playboy of BB13, recently made the headlines for a different reason after he forgot to wear his wig in the house.

Yes! You read that right. Paras, the heartthrob of the popular reality show, wears a wig. It was revealed after a video from the house went viral on social media. In the video, Paras was seen roaming around in the bathroom area of the house without his wig and was sporting short hair. The video also featured Mahira Sharma who was seen talking to Paras. Looks like Paras had forgotten to wear his wig before coming in front of the camera. Soon the video went viral and the netizens were shocked to see this never seen before avatar of Paras.

Take a look at the viral video of Paras Chhabra spotted sans wig:

As of now, Paras and Mahira’s budding romance has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The duo has confessed their liking fir each other and are also growing strong with their relationship. On the other hand, Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri has expressed her disappointment in his growing proximity with Mahira and is eagerly waiting for the actor to clear the misunderstanding post his exit.

