Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra kisses Mahira Sharma and leaves her fuming; Latter says 'I will cut your lips'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been seen getting closer to each other. But, now looks like latter has some problems with his closeness. Here's what happened.

After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, one couple that makes heads turn in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is definitely Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Their closeness has been increasing day by day, and often we see them getting mushy with each other. While Paras is seen pecking a kiss on Mahira's cheeks time and again, the actress has often asked him not to do so. Well, this 'No' turned a little aggressive in the latest episode and created a ruckus between them.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen relaxing in the bedroom area, and the former was adamant that he wouldn't get up unless he kisses her. He goes onto plant a kiss on Mahira's cheeks and also revealed to that he had made a decision that he wouldn't get up until he kissed her. Paras' behaviour infuriates Mahira and she pushes him behind. In a fit of anger, she also goes on to tell that she will one day cut his lips because of his kissing habit.

Later, Sidharth Shukla tells Paras to glance at Mahira's brother's picture, and he passed a remark calling her brother, 'nalla paav'. Upon hearing this, Mahira gets extremely offended and slaps him hard. This slap doesn't go down well with Paras asks her to be in her limit, if she wants to be with him. However, after sometime, Paras goes on to poke Mahira and opines that she completely enjoys when he hugs or kisses her. To which, she replies saying that she has never stopped him from hugging but only when it comes to kissing, she raises her voice.

Then, Paras asks her to advice him and tell him him how he should behave with her. However, a notorious Paras comments, 'mazze poore leti hai.' (even you enjoy it totally). This statement leaves Mahira fuming and she asks him to speak to her respectfully. Again, Paras goes to hug her and she pushes him furiously. Mahira tells him that all this is aired and her family isn't quite open-minded to take these things. Paras states that he is losing his cool as no one has ever spoke to him like this. Mahira Sharma slams him telling that he speaks extra and thus someone has to shut his mouth. After this nok-jhok, they hug it out and patch up.

What are your thoughts on Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's bond? Do you think they have a genuine connection or they're just doing it for the cameras? Let us know in the comment section below.

