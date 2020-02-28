Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma roped in for a music video; Tease fans with PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been roped in for a music video. Take a look at their recent photos.

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to become one of the most successful seasons of the reality show and the reasons are quite obvious. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are considered to be the most popular contestants of the show hosted by . The two of them made a lot of headlines owing to their close proximity. However, they have clarified after the show’s end in numerous interviews that they share only a bond of friendship and nothing else.

Now, there is something special for all Paras-Mahira fans. The two of them have been roped in for a music video which is going to be launched soon. And the best part is that they have already teased fans with certain glimpses of the same on social media. One can clearly connect with their cute on-screen chemistry through the medium of these pictures which have now become viral all over the internet. One of the pictures also showcases the two of them as a newly wedded couple!

Talking about Paras, the actor is currently seen in a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he is looking out for his prospective life partner. Not only that, his former housemate from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is also a part of the show who is also looking for a suitable groom. The show has been receiving tremendous response from the fans and is faring well at the TRP charts.

