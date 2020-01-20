Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma to unite despite Salman Khan's bashing; Fans root for #Pahira

Despite Salman Khan lashing out at Paras Chhabra for faking her bond with Mahira Sharma, the duo seems to stand together leaving their fans elated. Here's how #Pahira fans feel.

If there's one friendship that has stood test of time in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it has to be of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. The duo have stayed united in all circumstances despite some minor fights between them. Yesterday (January 19), in Weekend Ka Vaar, Paras was at the radar of host , who bashed unabashedly for trying to cook a fake love angle with the Kundali Bhagya actress. He lashed out and him and spilled some secrets of Paras' personal life and girlfriend *(Akanksha Puri) outside the house.

Paras was even seen raising his voice in front of Salman, which agitated the actor. He said that whatever he perosnal stuff he is bringing out, it is all for Mahira's knowledge as he wants her to know the truth. But, Mahira defended and supported Paras here saying that she is already aware about all his girlfriend and love life. Also, she added that it doesn't really affect her as Paras and her are only good friends and nothing more than that. She has no feelings for him, but he is a close friend to her. While many of Paras' fans were upset with Salman bringing out this topic on National TV, they were extremely elated to see Mahira stand by the Sanskaari Playboy. Later, they were also seen discussing that come what may, they will always be by each other's side as they were before because they know their reality and shouldn't care about what people say about their bond. Fans lauded their bond and hailed them for staying united despite all the bashing and rooting for #Pahira.

Check out some tweets from Pahira fans:

Best part is #Paras and #Mahira both are defending each other in front of their mother , some people says it's high #paras Ko game khelna chahiye but game apni jagah Hoti h or rishte apni so #ParasChhabra will understand pic.twitter.com/LBCjjsnFbh — Priya Singh (@PriyaSi02170609) January 17, 2020

These two have been loyal and true to each other for 4months+.

And everyone knows it is difficult to maintain relationships in BiggBoss. We enjoy their bonding. Innocent and cute...#Pahira#ParasArmy@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @mnysha pic.twitter.com/UUkmTZH9yp — Monus (@Monus95027804) January 20, 2020

Everything is ok between them WE LOVE #Pahira pic.twitter.com/laAghBx08S — riya (@lovepahiraa) January 17, 2020

The story of mahira n paras s like college life love story where both of their parents r opposing them.still dy r defending their love to their parents. really a cute lovely bond which started from beginning of the journey and has no end#bigboss13 @ColorsTV #ParasChhabra — Smita (@Smita24310865) January 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on their bond? Do you think Paras Chhabra really has feelings for Mahira Sharma or he is just using her for the game? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth and Asim Riaz fight again; Latter pushes Shukla



Credits :Twitter

Read More